Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of CDM opened at A$0.72 ($0.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.76. Cadence Capital has a fifty-two week low of A$0.72 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.97 ($0.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.04.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

