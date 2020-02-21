CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

