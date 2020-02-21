Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Position Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.58. 6,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.45 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $596,603.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,117,971. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

