Capital One Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

HR opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $37.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $316,254.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

