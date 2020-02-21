Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.58-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Shares of CATM stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $41.97. 746,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,352. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.36. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

