Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.72

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and traded as high as $18.82. Carsales.Com shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 807,383 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$16.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 31.81.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Carsales.Com’s previous Interim dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Carsales.Com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

