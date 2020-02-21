CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $64,654.00 and approximately $12,287.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,144,898 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.