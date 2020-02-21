CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 332,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

