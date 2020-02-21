CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

NYSE CNP opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

