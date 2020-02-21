Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 369,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

