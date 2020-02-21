Cetera Advisors LLC Has $9.24 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,908 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

