Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 18,060 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $49,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $74.75 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00.

