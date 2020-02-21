Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,905 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $358,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $170.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $171.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

