Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 5.14% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTHI opened at $22.97 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

