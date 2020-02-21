Cfra Cuts TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $132.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by Cfra from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush decreased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.38.

TTWO stock opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 693,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,789,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,848,000 after purchasing an additional 647,568 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,985,000 after purchasing an additional 625,077 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

