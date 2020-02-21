Chee Chew Sells 7,520 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $126.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,307. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
