Chee Chew Sells 7,520 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $126.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,307. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

