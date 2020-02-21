Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cheesecake Factory has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cheesecake Factory to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 355,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.93.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.