Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,156 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.49% of Chemed worth $175,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $42,053,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $14,008,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,480 shares of company stock worth $2,919,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $489.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,320. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $310.99 and a 52-week high of $513.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.50.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

