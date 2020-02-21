Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.22-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.40. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.22-4.33 EPS.

CHH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. 16,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,750. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 199.07% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

