Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-4.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.40. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.22-4.33 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of CHH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,750. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 199.07% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

