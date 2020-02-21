Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 239.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,825 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of HRC stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.88 and a 52 week high of $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.