Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Metlife were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Metlife by 56.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 28.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $52.28 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

