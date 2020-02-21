Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 3,233 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,912,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,824,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,208,000 after purchasing an additional 206,740 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

