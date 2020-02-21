Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.57.

NYSE:AWK opened at $137.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

