Civitas (CIV) Price Tops $0.0167

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Civitas has a market cap of $124,174.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00345414 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012508 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029409 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000126 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000460 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,436,161 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.