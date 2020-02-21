CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, approximately 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 426.87 and a current ratio of 426.87. The stock has a market cap of $314.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNFinance stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.51% of CNFinance worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

