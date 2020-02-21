Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,954 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,791,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,983,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,604,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

CMCSA opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

