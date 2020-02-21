Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Gartner by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.79. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $124.77 and a twelve month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,359 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

