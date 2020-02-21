Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7,063.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $198.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $169.83 and a twelve month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

