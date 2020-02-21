Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,442 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Citigroup by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $78.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

