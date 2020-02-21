Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 958 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth about $8,498,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $136.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.86 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52 week low of $86.99 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

