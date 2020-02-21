Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after acquiring an additional 717,819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 33,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Micron Technology stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

