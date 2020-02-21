Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:COKE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.58. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.48 and its 200 day moving average is $291.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a fifty-two week low of $210.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

