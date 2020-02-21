Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.75. 858,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,467. Cognex has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $5,049,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,360. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $19,242,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

