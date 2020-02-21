Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after buying an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 206,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,486,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 946,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,024.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,090 shares of company stock worth $17,485,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

