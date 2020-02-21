Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €8.20 ($9.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.02 ($7.00).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €6.67 ($7.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.43.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

