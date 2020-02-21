Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CSLLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $114.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.