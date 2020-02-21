Comparing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) and Wave Sync (NYSE:WAYS)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) and Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wave Sync has a beta of -1.17, indicating that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Wave Sync’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.30 $773.65 million $1.97 7.27 Wave Sync $90,000.00 14.02 -$5.61 million N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Wave Sync.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Wave Sync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37% Wave Sync N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Wave Sync shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Banco Bradesco and Wave Sync, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 1 0 0 0 1.00 Wave Sync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.73%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Wave Sync.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Wave Sync on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Wave Sync

Wave Sync Corp., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, and proliferation of next generation debit and credit cards for financial institutions in the United States. The company offers its products by employing secured encryption transmitted through audio wave technology. It also supplies and sells electronic inlays embedded with audio chips and other modules to card manufacturers. The company is based in Randolph, New Jersey.

