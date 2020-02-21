Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.52% of Compass Minerals International worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,718,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 58.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $6,002,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $2,446,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 132,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 65,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

