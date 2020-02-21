Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Cap of $640,838.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $640,838.00 and approximately $110,272.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.01100370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048221 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00214628 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00067617 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004579 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,518,145 coins and its circulating supply is 6,457,595 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

