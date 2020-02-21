Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.74

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.74 and traded as high as $120.00. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 83,423 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 million and a P/E ratio of 19.41.

About Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.