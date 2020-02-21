Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 1364300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.
Several analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $953.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Conduent Company Profile (NYSE:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
