Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 1364300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Get Conduent alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Conduent by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $953.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent Company Profile (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.