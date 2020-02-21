CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,616,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.12. 35,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,453. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $73.42 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.