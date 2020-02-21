Conn’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,036 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,694% compared to the typical daily volume of 216 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128,294 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 445,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 67,569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 401,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

