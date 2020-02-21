Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Trading Down 0.2%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.67, approximately 432 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

About Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

