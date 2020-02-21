Contrasting Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) & Tucows (NYSE:TCX)

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Evertec and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertec 20.62% 58.35% 13.88% Tucows 4.57% 17.94% 3.73%

Evertec has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Evertec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Evertec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evertec and Tucows’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evertec $453.87 million 5.47 $86.27 million $1.70 20.29 Tucows $337.14 million 1.76 $15.40 million $1.43 39.06

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than Tucows. Evertec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tucows, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evertec and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertec 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tucows 0 1 0 0 2.00

Evertec presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.35%. Given Evertec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evertec is more favorable than Tucows.

Summary

Evertec beats Tucows on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories. It also provides roaming service to international travelers under the Zipsim and Always Online Wireless names; fixed high-speed Internet access services to consumer and business customers; Internet hosting and network consulting services; and billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its Platypus billing software. This segment distributes its products and services through the Ting Website, as well as through third-party retail stores and online retailers. The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover names. Its value-added services include hosted email, which provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; and Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users. In addition, this segment sells retail domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses; and leases and sells a portfolio of domain names. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

