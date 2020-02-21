Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corecivic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,608,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,271,000 after purchasing an additional 51,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 710.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 607,824 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corecivic stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.51. 15,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,754. Corecivic Inc has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $497.81 million during the quarter. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

