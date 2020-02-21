Cott Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:COT)

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Cott has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cott to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Get Cott alerts:

Shares of COT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 67,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,593. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cott has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC lowered Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.