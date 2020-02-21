Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Countplus’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
CUP stock opened at A$1.16 ($0.82) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 million and a PE ratio of 77.33. Countplus has a 52 week low of A$0.44 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of A$1.34 ($0.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.16 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.04.
Countplus Company Profile
