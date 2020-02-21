Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Countplus’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

CUP stock opened at A$1.16 ($0.82) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 million and a PE ratio of 77.33. Countplus has a 52 week low of A$0.44 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of A$1.34 ($0.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$1.16 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.04.

Countplus Company Profile

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

