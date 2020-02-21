Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVTI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVTI stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $15.51. 184,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.59. Covenant Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

